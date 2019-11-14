Home

Services
73 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
TOGETHER AGAIN Patricia Womack, 72, passed away November 13, 2019. Born in Akron, Pat lived in Tallmadge most of her life and retired from the State of Ohio. Pat enjoyed cooking, dancing and singing. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Victoria Womack; and brother-in-law, Harold Sizemore. Pat is survived by her; daughters, Cynthia Morgus of Sunbury, Ohio and Kathy (Richard) Long of Broomfield, Colo.; grandchildren, Andrew Morgus, Jackson, Riley, Cooper and Gryffin Long; sister, Tina Sizemore; brothers, Joe (Kathi) Pronio and Lou (Marie) Pronio; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday following visitation at the church with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment at Tallmadge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
