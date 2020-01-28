Home

Patrick J. Walczak

Patrick J. Walczak Obituary
Patrick J. Walczak, 62 years, passed away suddenly Saturday morning, January 25, 2020. He was a mechanic at Millennium Auto Care. He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Walczak; stepfather, Eugene Goliath; brother, Michael Walczak; and is survived by his mother, Helen Goliath; brothers, John L. Walczak and Christopher Walczak; stepbrothers, Don (Cathy) Goliath, Eugene (Cheryl) Goliath, Greg (Theresa) Goliath; and special friend, Chris Bannerman; nieces, Kelly Walczak, Trisha Clark and nephew, Brad J. Walczak; grandnieces, Ashley Walczak and Jessica Clark; grandnephews Logan Bender and Lucas Bender. Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be announced later.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
