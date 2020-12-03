Patrick James (PJ) Salinsky, born Jan. 17th 1979 in Ravenna, Ohio to parents John and Barb Salinsky, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 20th, 2020. PJ, a North High graduate of 1999 and lifelong resident of North Hill, was a skilled musician who taught many friends, family, and even strangers how to play guitar. From a young age he was passionate about music, and anything dealing with electronics and computers. He was a dedicated and caring uncle who instilled in his five nieces and two nephews a love of learning, music, technology and video games. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He was a good friend to all who knew him, and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle Bryan Young, Aunt Becky Young, and Aunt Kandy Young. He is survived by his parents, Barb and John Salinsky; sister, Sarah (Salinsky) Spolar, her husband James; and nieces, Romy and Rayna; sister, Andrea Salinsky, and her children: John Michael, Xandra, Madeleynn, Jordan, and Melana. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no funeral services at this time.







