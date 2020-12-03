1/1
Patrick James Salinsky
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick James (PJ) Salinsky, born Jan. 17th 1979 in Ravenna, Ohio to parents John and Barb Salinsky, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 20th, 2020. PJ, a North High graduate of 1999 and lifelong resident of North Hill, was a skilled musician who taught many friends, family, and even strangers how to play guitar. From a young age he was passionate about music, and anything dealing with electronics and computers. He was a dedicated and caring uncle who instilled in his five nieces and two nephews a love of learning, music, technology and video games. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He was a good friend to all who knew him, and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle Bryan Young, Aunt Becky Young, and Aunt Kandy Young. He is survived by his parents, Barb and John Salinsky; sister, Sarah (Salinsky) Spolar, her husband James; and nieces, Romy and Rayna; sister, Andrea Salinsky, and her children: John Michael, Xandra, Madeleynn, Jordan, and Melana. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no funeral services at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
You will always be remembered ❤
Forever in our hearts,
Kelly and boys
Kelly rodgers
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am still in shock my PJ NEVER dreamed it would ever be like this. I miss you every day.... wish you were here
Barb Salinsky
Mother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved