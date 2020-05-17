Patrick L. "Pat" ClarkHe was , age 70, of Richfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home following a 26-month long battle with brain cancer. He was a loving husband of Kathleen "Katy" Clark (nee Rosing); devoted father of Angela Clark, and Eric Clark (Cynthia); cherished grandfather of Taylor Clark and Erin Clark; beloved son of Barbara Clark (nee Wight), and the late Robert Clark; brother-in-law of Daniel Rosing (Carol), and Timothy Rosing (Bobbie); uncle of many nieces and nephews, and loved by many dear friends. Pat was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and a life member of AMVETS. He retired in 2008 from the Chrysler Corp. Twinsburg plant, and was a car enthusiast, a talented woodworker and craftsman, a lover of campfires, and greatly enjoyed traveling. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or visit www.hospicewr.org. Cremation by Busch Crematory. Interment at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Public services to be planned will be announced on our website. Go to www.buschcares.com, Patrick Clark obituary, to record a private SENDHUGS message.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.