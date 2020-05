Patrick L. "Pat" ClarkHe was , age 70, of Richfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home following a 26-month long battle with brain cancer. He was a loving husband of Kathleen "Katy" Clark (nee Rosing); devoted father of Angela Clark, and Eric Clark (Cynthia); cherished grandfather of Taylor Clark and Erin Clark; beloved son of Barbara Clark (nee Wight), and the late Robert Clark; brother-in-law of Daniel Rosing (Carol), and Timothy Rosing (Bobbie); uncle of many nieces and nephews, and loved by many dear friends. Pat was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and a life member of AMVETS. He retired in 2008 from the Chrysler Corp. Twinsburg plant, and was a car enthusiast, a talented woodworker and craftsman, a lover of campfires, and greatly enjoyed traveling. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or visit www.hospicewr.org . Cremation by Busch Crematory. Interment at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Public services to be planned will be announced on our website. Go to www.buschcares.com , Patrick Clark obituary, to record a private SENDHUGS message.