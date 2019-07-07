|
Patrick Lee Nitcher
Pat Nitcher, 64, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born December 4, 1954 in Lawrence, Kansas to Gene and the late Sylvia Nitcher.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Goodyear Boating and Yachting Association, 3565 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319. To leave a special message online for the family or to see more about Pat's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019