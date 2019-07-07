Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Goodyear Boating and Yachting Association
3565 S. Main Street
Akron,, OH
Patrick Lee Nitcher


1954 - 2019
Patrick Lee Nitcher Obituary
Patrick Lee Nitcher

Pat Nitcher, 64, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born December 4, 1954 in Lawrence, Kansas to Gene and the late Sylvia Nitcher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Goodyear Boating and Yachting Association, 3565 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319. To leave a special message online for the family or to see more about Pat's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
