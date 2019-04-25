|
Patrick "Pat" M. McArdle
Pat M. McArdle, 61, of Akron, passed away on April 21, 2019. Pat was born on October 9, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a self-employed mechanic for many years.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and LaVerne McArdle; and brothers, Randy and Dave McArdle.
He is survived by his siblings, Tom (Toni) McArdle, Ken (Tammy) McArdle, Phil McArdle, and Sue (Alex) Villanueva; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019