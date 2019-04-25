Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Patrick M. McArdle

Patrick M. McArdle Obituary
Patrick "Pat" M. McArdle

Pat M. McArdle, 61, of Akron, passed away on April 21, 2019. Pat was born on October 9, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a self-employed mechanic for many years.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and LaVerne McArdle; and brothers, Randy and Dave McArdle.

He is survived by his siblings, Tom (Toni) McArdle, Ken (Tammy) McArdle, Phil McArdle, and Sue (Alex) Villanueva; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
