Patrick M. Mullett
NORTON -- Patrick Mike Mullett, 66, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at Summa Barberton Hospital. Pat was born in Barberton and had been an area resident all his life. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was a Head Usher and Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of Magic City Kiwanis where he was a past president and Knights of Columbus Council 1617 where he was a past Grand Knight. Pat was also a gun enthusiast and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine; sister, Patricia; brother, Thomas; and father-in-law, Frank Slimak. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda M.; son, Christopher (Kim); grandchildren, Madalyn, Alaina and Kurt; brother, Robert (Jennifer); mother-in-law, Eileen Slimak; numerous other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW., Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Social Distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Magic City Kiwanis Esther Ryan Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 561, Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
