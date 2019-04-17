Patrick McKenzie



Patrick McKenzie, 50, of Akron,Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 13th, after a long battle with liver/kidney disease. He was born on March 3, 1968.



Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Harley McKenzie; mother, Jean McKenzie; and his brother, Paul Rilling, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Dezarai McKenzie; siblings, Cindy Childress, Mary Fallon, and Cliff Uhl, all of Akron; nieces, Melissa Childress, Jeanne (Jeremy) Szakmeister, Cheyenne Might, Jessica Uhl and Jennifer Uhl; nephews, Stephen (Rachel) Childress and John Fallon.



Patrick enjoyed watching foodball, spending time with family, his dog Taco, friends and fishing with long time friend Billy Starcher and his family.



Thank you to University Hospitals Transplant Center and to Akron Summa Hospitals for the Care provided to Patrick.



The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Community of Christ Church Fellowship Hall, 834 Grant St., Akron, OH 44311, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.