Patrick Michael O'Sullivan, 76, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Patrick was born September 3, 1943 in Huntington, WV to the late Francis and Ruth (Ellis) O'Sullivan. Patrick enjoyed traveling, alpine skiing, ballroom dancing, fitness, swimming, shooting pool, poker, and was an extreme foodie. Patrick was the founder of American Ceiling Ring Co. and Owner of Stellar Group. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene O'Sullivan, and his sister, Margaret Layton. He is survived by his children: Michele (Rich) Barker, Michael (Monica) O'Sullivan, Daniel (Patricia Leoncio) O'Sullivan; stepdaughter, Stephanie (Adam Pincus) Hill; grandchildren: Amber (Jeff), Tara (Shawn), Aaron, Jarrett, Sean, Brianna, Bryce, Kylie and Simone; great grandchildren: Anna and Adam. Patrick was a contributor to various charities, including the Catholic Church and the Republican National Committee. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert, 174 Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, 900 Weymouth Rd., Medina OH. His favorite quote was "Always eat your dessert first!" The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society or . Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019