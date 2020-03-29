|
, (P.A.) Patrick N. Anderson, know as (P.A.), passed away on March 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 24, 1969 from the marriage union of the late Richard and Sadie Lee Smith-Anderson. At an early age he was baptized by the late pastor Frank Williams at Macedonia Baptist Church. He was very active in sports and at an early age played for Firestone Park Rams Pee Wee to Garfield High School's star player in 1989. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Daniel, Richard and Henry (Mark) Anderson. He leaves to mourn his home going, daughters, Vonda Willis and Patrice Anderson; brothers, Andrew Anderson, Michael Anderson, and Mark Jeffrey Bickley; sisters, Gustina Phillips, Debbie (Kevin) Boykin and Sherri Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Home Going service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12 Noon where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Eulogizing. Lakewood Cemetery, Interment. Condolences for the family can be sent to 597 Whitney Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020