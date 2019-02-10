Patrick



Nicholson



Bowling



Patrick Nicholson Bowling, 63, of Ocala, Fla., died suddenly December 1, 2018 at West Marion Community Hospital, Ocala, Fla., due to an unexpected illness.



Patrick, the oldest son of Robert N. (deceased) and Kathryn Bowling, was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. After graduating from Falls High School, Patrick enlisted in the U.S. Army (Dec. 1973). Patrick served for six years, in both Korea and Hawaii, earning National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals, and Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar. He was retired from the Army in 1979, on a disability.



Patrick was very passionate about all shooting sports, and was extremely proficient with rifle, pistol and shotgun. Patrick had many close friends. Whether he was at the local grocery store, the gun range, or welcoming new faces at "The Point" for the annual Labor Day weekend music fest in Loudonville, OH, Patrick's ability to make friends came naturally. He will be greatly missed by all.



Patrick leaves behind his best friend and wife of 30 years, Joan Bowling (Russo); mother, Kathryn Bowling (Altfather); his brothers, Jeff and Tom Bowling; his in-laws, Martin E. (deceased) and Dolores Sparrow, brothers and sisters-in-law, Patrick and Susan Russo, William and Cheryl Russo, Anne Aprigliano (Russo) and Carol Pollock (Russo).



Cremation services were provided by Baldwin Brothers of Ocala, Fla.



A military honors service will be held on March 1, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.



In Patrick's memory, a donation may be made to www.fisherhouse.org to help support families of injured servicemen. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary