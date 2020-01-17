Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bank Lounge
Kenmore, OH
Patrick Parks, 65, passed January, 13 2020 after a battle with Breast Cancer. Pat was born on November, 23 1954 in Barberton, OH, son of Fred and Virginia (Brennan) Parks. A graduate of Kenmore High School Class of 72', he retired after working as a roofer, Local 44 in Cleveland. He is survived by his two children, Anthony Parks and Rachel O'Connell (Parks); grandchildren, Kaitlynn Parks and Elijah O'Connell; many friends and other family. Celebration of life will be held Saturday January 25th from 4 to 8 at the Bank Lounge in Kenmore.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
