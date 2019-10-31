|
|
Patrick Richard Conner (Pat) age 60, went home to be with the Lord on October 26th 2019, he was surrounded by his wife and children. Patrick was the devoted and loving husband of Darlene (Henley) Conner. On September 26th 2019 they celebrated their 38th year of marriage. Together they raised three children; Bobbie (Silas) Chaney, Jesse (Brooke) Conner, Sarah (Christopher) Wood. He was extremely proud to be called Papal by his six grandchildren; Charis, Carly, Keegan, Chloe, Colton and Coralynn. He loved and was loved unconditionally. His death has caused a tremendous void in our lives but we find peace knowing that he is watching over us from heaven. So many people have reached out to express their sadness and how they saw Pat as a father figure. Pat was born on November 26th 1958 to Robert Paul and Sally Jean (Olah) Conner. He was born and raised in Akron Ohio and was a 1978 graduate of Green high school. Along with his mother, Pat has six siblings that will miss him dearly; Johnny (Debbie) Conner, Donna (Tom) Schrock, Nancy (Terry) Metcalf, Robert (Shelli) Conner, Kathy Grady fast, Brian Conner and a host of brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends. In 2018 Patrick and his wife moved to Wilmington N.C. to be closer to their children and grandchildren. As an added bonus this allowed him to form a closer bond with his Good friends John and Barbara Esposito. Together with their wives they camped, rode motorcycles and enjoyed endless banter. Preceded in death by Patrick's father, Robert (Bob) Conner; mother-in-law, Rosalie Henley; and nephew, Tyrone Grady. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lakeview Lighthouse Church (1065 Kubler Trail in Akron), where funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Pastor Dwayne Ray will conduct services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019