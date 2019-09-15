|
|
Patrick T. Gannon After a long, courageous battle with this insidious monster called Alzheimer's, Pat Gannon finally said "I'm tired and I don't want to do this anymore." And so he closed his eyes and passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on September 11 with his loved ones by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike Gannon and Anna Cummins, six siblings, Jack (Kate), Tom (Evelyn), Jim (Jerry), Kathleen Tschantz(Chic), Francis Ambrose (Paul) and Mary Ann McGrath (Bim). He leaves behind his brother Barney (Sally) with whom he had a close relationship and who regularly visited with his brother to the end. Also, he leaves his loving wife of 64 years Margie; six children, Dan, Bonnie, Jeff (Peggy), Bryan (Debbie), Sharon and Laura; seven grandchildren and 4 (soon to be 5) great grandchildren. Pat had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. The most important things in his life were his wife and children. He lived with their happiness on his mind always. He retired from John Hancock as a salesman at the age of 60, but decided he was too young to sit around and loaf, so he started working part time at Costigan's Office Supply delivering orders to the University of Akron. He loved this job that had no pressure and gave him the opportunity to continue to meet new people - always with a smile and a joke. He had an easygoing personality and never met a stranger. When Costigan's sold their business, he went to work at Donzell's Garden Center part time, giving him the opportunity to follow his passion for beautiful flowers and immaculate lawns. He finally retired at the age of 75, but continued to have a zest for life. Although Alzheimer's might have stolen Pat's memory in his later years - it never diminished the memories he created and shared through his life. Memories that included donut Sundays with all of his brothers and their children, weekly card games till all hours of the night filled with laughter, and emotions that he wore on his sleeve - especially when it came to his family. Vacations at Indian Lake with his lifetime friend Stan and his family, including their attempts to "walk on water" were particularly memorable times. He also never lost his pride for the time he served during the Korean War - still wearing his USS Midway hat every day as he strolled the halls of St Ed's. The one memory that Pat never lost - all the way to the end - was the love he had for his wife. Even when recognition for others might have faded, he never failed to recognize Margie and she always brought a little brightness and joy to his otherwise cloudy existence. The family would like to thank The Village of St Edwards and their staff for the wonderful loving care they have given him for the past 2 years. A special thank you to Stephanie Wilkerson who introduced us to Hospice. Also, thank you to Pam and her team at Hospice who provided daily care for Pat in his final days, and especially to Jeremy, the one man Pat would trust to take care of him and keep him happy at the end. They all helped tremendously in guiding him through the last stages of his life. God speed my love. There will be slow dances across the entire dance floor in heaven when we meet again. You are truly loved and will be forever missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior. Private interment will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Church, s or St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019