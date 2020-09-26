1/1
Patrick Thomas McMahon
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Thomas McMahon, while surrounded by loved ones, ascended to heaven on September 19th, 2020. Patrick was born on November 6th, 1965 to his loving mother, Shirlee McMahon, and his late father, Richard. Pat was a cheerful soul and wonderful person, who brought warmth to every life he touched. Pat was deeply loved by his family, including his brother, Rick McMahon, Rick's children, Erin and Laura, his brother Tim McMahon and his wife Colleen, their children Katy and Connor, his sister Lisa Kleintop and her daughter, Molly. Pat lived a rich life, experiencing much of what this world has to offer. He traveled to Steamboat Springs, Colorado to ski in The Special Olympics, vacationed in North Carolina, traveled to the Bahamas, and was an avid bowler. Patrick also worked at the Stow City Police Center doing housekeeping duties. Pat was always an important part of his family's lives. He danced at weddings, held his newborn family members, was the life of parties, and attended the extracurricular activities of his brothers and sister, as well as his nieces and nephew. Pat spent his entire life with his mother, developing a deep and loving bond with her as she took care of him - doing so alone for 25 years after the passing of her husband. Shirlee remained by Pat's side, helping to make him feel as comfortable and loved as possible as his health declined. As the old saying goes, "a parent's job is never done" and that is doubly true when you take care of your child for 54 years. But to look at Pat's life as a one-way street would be extremely flawed. Pat gave back to the world and to those he loved far more than he ever took. He brought laughter and love to all who were lucky enough to know him and helped make those around him better people. He taught us humility, compassion, how to find joy in the little things, and how to care about our fellow man. The extinguishing of Pat's bright star will leave a void of light in this world that will be forever missed. Private services and burial were held at Stow Cemetery with Fr. Paul Rosing officiating. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved