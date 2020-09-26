Patrick Thomas McMahon, while surrounded by loved ones, ascended to heaven on September 19th, 2020. Patrick was born on November 6th, 1965 to his loving mother, Shirlee McMahon, and his late father, Richard. Pat was a cheerful soul and wonderful person, who brought warmth to every life he touched. Pat was deeply loved by his family, including his brother, Rick McMahon, Rick's children, Erin and Laura, his brother Tim McMahon and his wife Colleen, their children Katy and Connor, his sister Lisa Kleintop and her daughter, Molly. Pat lived a rich life, experiencing much of what this world has to offer. He traveled to Steamboat Springs, Colorado to ski in The Special Olympics
, vacationed in North Carolina, traveled to the Bahamas, and was an avid bowler. Patrick also worked at the Stow City Police Center doing housekeeping duties. Pat was always an important part of his family's lives. He danced at weddings, held his newborn family members, was the life of parties, and attended the extracurricular activities of his brothers and sister, as well as his nieces and nephew. Pat spent his entire life with his mother, developing a deep and loving bond with her as she took care of him - doing so alone for 25 years after the passing of her husband. Shirlee remained by Pat's side, helping to make him feel as comfortable and loved as possible as his health declined. As the old saying goes, "a parent's job is never done" and that is doubly true when you take care of your child for 54 years. But to look at Pat's life as a one-way street would be extremely flawed. Pat gave back to the world and to those he loved far more than he ever took. He brought laughter and love to all who were lucky enough to know him and helped make those around him better people. He taught us humility, compassion, how to find joy in the little things, and how to care about our fellow man. The extinguishing of Pat's bright star will leave a void of light in this world that will be forever missed. Private services and burial were held at Stow Cemetery with Fr. Paul Rosing officiating. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)