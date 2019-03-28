Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Patrisha Mae Butler

Patrisha Mae Butler

Patrisha Mae Butler, age 26, of Akron, Ohio, died on March 25, 2019 at her home after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born on March 13, 1993 in Akron, the daughter of Michael and Gail Butler of North Carolina and Colleen (nee Brady) Butler Bennington of Akron.

Patrisha was a very loving mother of three sons, Tonio Mitchell, Jr., Ty'Aire Mitchell, and Ta'Ven Butler; her siblings, Amber (fiancee, Roosevelt Johnson) Brady, Martina Prell, Joshua Butler, Katelynn Barber, and Robert Criss; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her companion and father of her children, Tonio Mitchell, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.

Following all services Patrisha will be cremated.

www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
