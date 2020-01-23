|
Patshae' Jhanique Cook Patshae' Jhanique Cook, 22, was born to James Cook and Ashanti Byers in Akron, OH, September 14, 1997. She gained her heavenly wings on January 11, 2020. She attended Kenmore High School in Akron where she was a cheerleader and member of DECA and won State Title. In 2019 she was accepted in Kent State Nursing program and pursued her degree in nursing while working at Summa hospital. Patshae' was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, Otrey and Deborah Bell; uncles, Bruce Lee and Lawrence Byers; Aunt Robin Byers; and niece, DeMoni Baskerville. Patshae' is survived by her son, Treyvon Burton; mother, Ashanti Byers; father, James Cook and stepmother, Danetra Gates Freeman of NC; sisters, Cierrie Cook, Shatora Johnson, and Essence Byers; brother, Jaylen Cook of NC; grandmother, Beatrice Lee; great uncle, Walter Byers and uncle Ivan Lee; aunt, Ruthie (Diane) Cook of NC and Charlesetta (Maureen) Byers; Godmother-Aunt and Uncle, Odreasha (Kenneth) Bell-Pickett; God-brothers, Devin and Tristan; fiancee, Trevon Burton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of service, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 1057 Peerless Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020