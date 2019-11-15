Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Patsy A. Bauer

Patsy A. Bauer Obituary
) On November 10, 2019 this world lost a beautiful soul. Patsy Ann Bauer (Davis) passed away at Akron General Medical Center after a 5 year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Thomas Bauer Sr., she is survived by her children, Connie Cerosky, Cindy Haas, and Thomas Bauer Jr.; grandchildren, AJ Haas, Gary Jr. (Cassi), Michael Cerosky, McKenna, Kaelyn and Kamryn . No Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . www.swigarteast erlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
