Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631

Patsy G. Gaebelein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy G. Gaebelein Obituary
We grieve the loss of Patsy Gaebelein who died on March 13, 2020. She was 58 and a graduate of Stow High School. Patsy is survived by her mother, Patsy Rosser; loving husband, Mark; her five children, Louis, Tim and Erica Scherer, and Mark and Lucas Gaebelein; grandchildren, and brother, Jasper "Bub" Rosser. Patsy lived to love. She was a children's minister and loved doing many Vacation Bible Schools with Mark, as well as leading AWANA groups and helping to lead children to Christ. Patsy went to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends and will be missed by many, but by her husband the most. You will be missed, Bones! A celebration of Patsy's life will be announced at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now