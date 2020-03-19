|
We grieve the loss of Patsy Gaebelein who died on March 13, 2020. She was 58 and a graduate of Stow High School. Patsy is survived by her mother, Patsy Rosser; loving husband, Mark; her five children, Louis, Tim and Erica Scherer, and Mark and Lucas Gaebelein; grandchildren, and brother, Jasper "Bub" Rosser. Patsy lived to love. She was a children's minister and loved doing many Vacation Bible Schools with Mark, as well as leading AWANA groups and helping to lead children to Christ. Patsy went to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends and will be missed by many, but by her husband the most. You will be missed, Bones! A celebration of Patsy's life will be announced at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020