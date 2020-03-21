|
) Morse Mrs. Patsy Nancy (Bennett) Morse went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 20, 1928 to the late Rev. Arthur and Hattie Bennett. Mother Morse was a lifelong resident of Akron, OH and a charter member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. She served as Church Clerk for over 26 years as well as a Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent, President of the choir and on the Mother's Board. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Mother Morse was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Rev. Frank Morse, three brothers and two sisters. To forever cherish her memory she leaves daughters, PattyAnn and Elaine Morse; seven grandchildren, Ricky (Diana) Morse, Eric (Lillian) Mitchell, Hattie Morse, Crystal (Marlon) Oden, Elder Patsy Mitchell, Iris (Eric) Nevins, Sr. and Nanette Mitchell; 14 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Robert St., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent to 1707 Wakefield Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
