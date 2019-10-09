|
|
Patsy P. DeBenedictis, 89, of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1st 2019. Patsy was born to Michael DeBenedictis and Mary Marino-DeBenedictis on July 11, 1930 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Akron's Central High School on June 10, 1948 with honors: third in his class, President of the National Honor Society, and President of his class. Patsy served in the United States Army at the rank of Private E2 in 1951 and transferred to the Army Reserve before his honorable discharge in 1956. He married Pruglenda Martha Bacon on June 4, 1960, and they built their home in Tallmadge, Ohio. Together they raised two children. He leaves as his legacy two daughters, Lisa Rene DeBenedictis and Heather Lyn DeBenedictis Khalil, and sons-in-law Essam "Sam" Labib Khalil and Daryl V. Rowland. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Mary Ann Killian, her husband Gerald Killian; his brothers, Jacob and Leonard DeBenedictis, and their wives, Sandy and Debbie. He leaves behind his four cherished grandchildren, Emilia Winter Rowland, Dashiel Zane Rowland, Samuel Patrick Khalil, and Charles Aiden Khalil. Patsy's entire family will remember him as a devoted, loving husband and brother, and an unfailingly kind and much beloved father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary and his brother, Anthony. Patsy was a Bricklayer and Stone Mason until he retired in 1995 and was a proud member of the Bricklayers Local 7 Union. Patsy was passionate about music; he was a member of Tuesday Musical Association and sang in Akron's First Methodist Church choir. Patsy loved opera, films and theater - comedies in particular. Patsy also loved baseball. Beyond all earthly reason, Patsy remained a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. His friends and family can only assume that, with Patsy's heavenly assist, the Indians will win the World Series again, something that hasn't happened since 1948. A memorial will be held on October 12, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305. (330)-784-3334. Calling hours 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service at 3:30. A reception will be held following the service. The family requests that donations be made to One-Of-Kind-Pets at http://www.oneofakindpets.com. The family wishes to express their unending gratitude to Dr. Alajandro Bribriesco and Dr. Mathew Chase, as well as to those valiant heroes at the Cleveland Clinic who kept Patsy going against all odds for so long. The family would also like to thank their neighbors and friends, especially Barbara Ann and William Thomas, Lisa Parish, Terry, Jerome, and Hailey Mullin, Bhim, Dambar, Ash, Raska, and Rasis Samal, Katie Le and Anthony Hoang, Marissa Ratkovic and Rachel Friend, Tonia Adkison Herron, Ruth Palumbo, Max and Nancy Barton, Jarrod Hartzler, Emma Perez, Becky Miller, Lloyd Williams, Judy and Gil Sears, and Kerry and Steve Clawson for their years of devoted friendship and assistance. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019