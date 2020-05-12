Patsy S. Gillman, age 79, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. She was born June 2, 1940, in Paris, Tennessee, daughter of the late Latham and Janie Beaton French. Patsy retired from Norandex in Bedford Heights. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, and she was an excellent cook. She was devoted to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Gillman, whom she married in 1959, and who died March 7, 1997; one son, Billy Gillman; one sister, Faye Wynn; and one brother, Jerry French. Surviving are her children, Ronda Sue Dickerson and Russell D. (Kelly) Gillman, all of Caldwell; her siblings, Glenn French of Paris, Tennessee, and Janice (Earl) Hastings of Brunswick, Ohio; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where the funeral service will be observed Thursday, May 14th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor George Clark officiating. For public safety, guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio. Those attending the graveside service should meet at the cemetery, where the service will begin at 2:45 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, pictures, and messages of support at www.mcvay-perkins.com or on Facebook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.