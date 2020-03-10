|
Patti M. Casady, 59, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was a life resident of the Akron area and employed by Akron General Medical Center with over 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertie Casady; sisters, Ruth Casady and Barbara Robinson; Patti is survived by her brothers, George (Mary) Casady, Rick (Joy) Casady and John Casady; several nieces and nephews; great-nephew, Allyn Bell Jr.; great-niece, Ahriana Northcutt; along with many other relatives and friends. Following Patti's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020