Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161

Patti M. Casady


1960 - 2020
Patti M. Casady Obituary
Patti M. Casady, 59, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was a life resident of the Akron area and employed by Akron General Medical Center with over 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertie Casady; sisters, Ruth Casady and Barbara Robinson; Patti is survived by her brothers, George (Mary) Casady, Rick (Joy) Casady and John Casady; several nieces and nephews; great-nephew, Allyn Bell Jr.; great-niece, Ahriana Northcutt; along with many other relatives and friends. Following Patti's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
