Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Patty J. Carr


1937 - 2019
Patty J. Carr Obituary
Patty J. Carr (Marich)

Patty J. Carr (Marich), 82 of New Franklin-Clinton, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY, 12 p.m. (Noon) at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Pastor Rod Grabski officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Complete obituary can be seen at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
