) Patty Jean Harlin, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Patty was born and raised in Mogadore and moved to Cuyahoga Falls in the 1970s. She worked at Arnolds Candy, and then retired from IER Fujikura after 31 years of service. She was a loving and faithful member of Celebration Church for 34 years and then of New Life Church. She also supported the Open Door Church, Christian Broadcasting, Royal Family Kids Camp, Red Hats and numerous other church programs. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis; parents John and Pearl; brother Jimmy; and sister Kathy. She is survived by daughters Robin (Jimi) Lucas, Renee Harlin (Mike); son Sean (April); brother Jack (Pat); and grandchildren Kallie (Barrett), Kami, Savanna and Lucas. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 15 from 2-3:30 PM at the New Life Church - Stow Campus, 4415 Darrow Road, Stow OH 44224, where a celebration of life will be held at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's honor may be made to the Church. Private interment at Chestnut Hill Burial Park. One Nation Under God.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020