Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Patyse R. Schuelein


Patyse R. Schuelein Obituary
Patyse R. Schuelein

Patsye R. Schuelein, age 90, born in Akron, Ohio on May 26, 1929 passed away on June 17, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband, George W. Sheulein and daughter, Amy R. Scheulein, she is survived by her son, Jeff W. Schuelein; sister, Imy Thompson; sister-in-law, Barb Scheffer; many nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and great-nephews.

Patsye was the bowling league secretary for 50 years, and longtime member and recording secretary at First Church of the Brethren in Akron, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patsye's memory to the First Church of the Brethern, 1812 Marigold Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301 or the at .

Visitation Sunday, June 23rd from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333, where the funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at:

www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019
