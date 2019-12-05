Home

Paul A. Descutner


1944 - 2019
Paul A. Descutner Obituary
Paul A. Descutner was born in Akron, Ohio on April 1, 1944. He passed away on December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mary Descutner; sister, Sally Stilwell and brother-in-law Dexter Stilwell. He is survived by his wife, Siham Descutner and his children, Nancy (Tom) Proudian, Nada Descutner and Nathan (Jacqueline) Descutner and sister-in-law, Najat Sfeir. Paul was retired 18 years from Saint Gobain of Stow. Paul married his wife in April of 1971. He enjoyed a simple life, he loved music, nature, hiking and traveling. Paul dedicated his life to Jehovah and got baptized on June 27, 1964 and he served as an Elder in the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for 47 years. Paul loved his wife, children and the congregation. Paul served faithfully for 55 years as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Memorial service will be held at the Stow Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4092 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224 on Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jehovah's Witnesses at JW.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
