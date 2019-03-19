Paul A. Hecmanczuk



Paul A. Hecmanczuk, age 87, of North Olmsted and formerly of Bath Township, Ohio, was the beloved husband of Georgianna (nee Booth) Hecmanczuk of North Olmsted passed away Tuesday, March 12 peacefully with his family around him.



He was the loving father of five children, Paul Richard (Gail) of Tacoma, Wash., Tom (Caroline) of Charlottesville, Va., Dave (Noreen) of Arlington, Va., Matt (Julie) of Riverview, Fla. and Carolyn of Lakewood, Ohio. He is also survived by nine Hecmanczuk grandchildren, Paul (Big Sky, MT), Theresa, William, and Isabel, (Charlottesville, Va.), Lydia, Annie, and Mary Frances (Arlington, Va.) and Matthew and Kylie (Riverview, Fla.).



Paul was a proud graduate of Duquesne University and Veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Philippines. He made his profession in insurance sales, owning his own agency and taking great pride in providing the best service for the many clients he served. Honesty, integrity, and a great appreciation for education were the hallmarks of his life and career and will continue to serve as examples to his children and grandchildren.



He was a first generation Polish American, son of a coal miner, and proud native of Arcadia in central Pennsylvania, where he loved farming. He enjoyed taking his children to farms and orchards, picking and eating sweet corn in the summer, and apples in the fall. He took great pride in planting over 50 trees on his property in Bath, Ohio. He bought his first color TV to watch the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Most of all, he dedicated his life to his wife and children, attending every music and sporting event with a quiet presence, never missing an opportunity to mentor. He especially enjoyed individual time with each of his children on their birthday and family camping across 35 states.



A memorial service will be held on FRIDAY, MARCH 29TH at 11 a.m. at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2726 WEST MARKET ST., FAIRLAWN, OHIO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Paul's name to the or the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary