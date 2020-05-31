Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servant. (Psalm 116:15) Paul A. Orndorff (Poppy), 90, a life-long area resident, went from life to true life on May 29, 2020. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nona (Livingston) Orndorff; siblings, Marvin, Maxine (Eggers), Dwight, Wayne and Joyce (Walker) and great granddaughter, Breanna Rose Martin. He leaves behind his daughters, Paula (Robb) Martin, Trish (Boyd) Elliott; four grandchildren, Drew (Amber) Martin, Tyler (Bethany) Martin, Evan (Katie) Elliott and Jenna (Mark) Montisano; great grandchildren, Brady, Luke, Jack, Cora, Ellis, Lydia, and Cal. Paul is also survived by sister, Wanda Colling. Even though Paul was a quiet man of few words with a soft spoken voice, his life spoke volumes. He was kind, gentle, generous, caring, determined and dedicated. He was a man of God. With humility and meekness, he lived his life in the example of faithfulness to the God he loved. Paul was a businessman for most of his career. Paul and Nona purchased a small poultry company, Case Egg & Poultry. The business grew and expanded to include a hatchery in Strasburg, a processing plant in Winesburg, and a distribution center in Akron where they employed over 300 people. They sold the business and enjoyed spending winters in Ft. Myers Beach, FL, where they graciously hosted family and many friends. Paul was an active life-time member of Akron Springfield Assembly of God serving in many capacities. He enjoyed spending time with family (especially around the pool), golfing, walking the mall and the beach, and meeting with "the gang" for Monday night dinners. Drive through calling hours will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. Once you have entered, please follow the instructions of the parking lot attendants. You will be instructed to follow a path that will bring you to the entrance canopy where the family and Paul will be. After sharing your drive-by condolences, you will be directed to a parking spot if are remaining for the services, otherwise you may exit the parking lot. We feel this is the safest option to respect all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springfield Assembly of God. To share memories either written or videotaped, please visit the guestbook page at the funeral home website.