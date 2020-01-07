|
|
Paul A Roush, 77, of Pahrump, Nevada died unexpectedly on December 12th, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained at home. Paul was born on May 4th, 1942 to Paul Roush, Sr. and Paige Palmer (Dorothy Rohrer) in Akron, Ohio. After graduating from Buchtel High School in 1960, he went on to study accounting at Kent State University. After graduation, Paul landed his first job as an auditor, which kickstarted a life long career in public accounting first working for a large public accounting firm and later for himself. He received his CPA certification in 1976 In 1990, Paul met Renee Hiser in Salinas, CA. They fell in love and became lifelong partners. The two of them enjoyed spending time playing darts, traveling (especially in their RV) and they adored their Pekingese puppies. Paul and Renee moved to Pahrump, NV and enjoyed the company of Roberta (Bunny) and Ronald Rook. Paul was also a passionate about motorcycles, at one time owning four at the same time. It was his way to remove the stresses of the day and have fun at the same time. He commented that you never see a motorcycle parked in a therapist's parking lot. Paul supported many charities financially including St. Jude Children Research Hospital, American Humane Society, March of Dimes, American Red Cross, Kent State University, American Heart Society, and many more. Paul was predeceased by his mother, Paige Palmer; his father, Paul Roush Sr.; his partner, Renee Hiser; his sons, Paul Roush and Aaron Roush; and his grandson, Hunter Roush-Gonzalez. He is survived by his son, Perry "Tim" Demming; his partner's children, Victoria Wallace and Nicole Angell; his grandchildren, Stephen Roush, Joshua Roush, and Ryan Grace Roush-Gonzalez, Daisy and Candy. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m., at Pahrump Family Mortuary, 5441 Vicki Ann Road, Pahrump, NV 89048 Memory donations in memory of Paul can be made to any of the above mentioned foundations.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020