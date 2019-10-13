Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Paul Laney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. Laney


1938 - 2019
Paul B. Laney Obituary
Paul B. Laney, 81, 0f Akron went home to be with the Lord, October 8, 2019. A life resident of the area, he was born on March 12, 1938 to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Frank) Laney. He was a window washer for many years at Akron House and Factory. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve; seven siblings; he leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Lisa (James) Donaldson and Lora Mote; ex-wife, Connie. Cremation has taken place and private burial will be held at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Laney family. Messages and memories of Paul can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
