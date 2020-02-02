|
Paul B. Makebakken, 75, of Tallmadge and formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. In addition to his parents, Harold and Ruth Makebakken; Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Jolene, and brother, Ronald. He is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Scott (Kathy) and Michael (Diane) Makebakken; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Crossroads Hospice. Private services will be held and he will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the at . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020