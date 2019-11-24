Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Paul Clark Mencer Obituary
Paul Clark Mencer, 92, son of the later Carl H. and Jessie A. (Clark) Mencer, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Paul was born, raised, and lived his entire life in Akron. Paul graduated from Garfield High School. He was a member of the Family of Faith United Methodist Church (formerly Church of the Good Shepherd). His fraternal affiliations include Coventry- Akron Lodge #83 F. & A.M.; Valley of Akron, A.A.S.R.; and Tadmor Shrine. He leaves behind special friends John, Diana, Dan, George and Ed.Calling hours will be at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Coventry-Akron Lodge will conduct a Masonic Service at 1:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. If desired, memorials to 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
