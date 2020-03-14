Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map

Paul D. Hatfield


1936 - 2020
Paul D. Hatfield Obituary
Paul D. Hatfield, 84, of Canal Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness. Born on January 16, 1936 in Coal Mountain, WV to the late Chester and Verda Hatfield. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from B&W and Northwest Local Schools. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane; two daughters, Paulette Kyser and Janet (Richard) Snyder; four grandchildren, Steven Snyder, Amanda (Zachary) Strong, Shawn Kyser and Emilee Kyser, and one great-grandchild due this summer. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 1 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial with military honors at Clinton Cemetery. Family and friends may call Monday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
