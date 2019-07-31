Home

Paul D. Livingston

Paul D. Livingston Obituary
Paul D

Livingston

Paul D Livingston, 81, died peacefully at home in Medina July 29, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, The Rev. Loranell Breyley; brother, Jerry Livingston-Joy (Suzanne); daughters, Chris, Lana, Andrea Livingston. Preceded in death by Father, Paul E Livingston and mother, Margaret (Peg) Livingston (Welch); sons, Timothy and Paul Livingston, and daughter, Karla Livingston.

Paul enjoyed many hobbies including photography, SCUBA diving, golfing, travel, playing cards, was a longtime member of Akron Motorcycle Club and Masons. Paul worked at Goodyear Aerospace, and was a tattoo artist in Akron for over 50 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron, Ohio.

Per his wishes, Paul will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Memorial gifts may be made to his favorite charity Navajo Lutheran Mission, Box 354, Highway 191, One Mission Lane, Rock Point, AZ 86545-0354
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
