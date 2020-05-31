Reverend Paul D. Whipple, age 96, went home to heaven Friday, May 15, 2020, at Copeland Oaks, Sebring, Ohio. He was born March 17, 1924, in Conneaut, Ohio to Paul D. Sr. and Hazel (Risley) Whipple. Paul served his country honorably in WWII. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and received a Master's in Theology from Boston University. Paul served as pastor at Ohio United Methodist churches in Hartford, Fowler, McConnelsville, Brimfield, Liberty, Akron and Middlefield. Survivors include his sons, David (Diane) Whipple of Atwater, Douglas (Susan) Whipple of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; and daughter, Patti (Paul) Whipple-Kochman of New York; and grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorla (Olds) Whipple; two sisters and one brother. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Church World Service P.O. Box 698 Elkhart, IN 46515 or Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation, 236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside OH 43440. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.