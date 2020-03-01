Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Paul Douglas Shook

Paul Douglas Shook Obituary
STOW -- Paul Douglas Shook, 79, passed away February 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Akron to Chris and Irene Shook. Paul graduated from Central High School and went on to join the U.S. Marine Reserves. He retired from Ford Motor Co. after 39 years as a tool & die maker. Paul enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, traveling and working in his yard. He was kindhearted and generous with a wonderful sense of humor. Paul is survived by his wife, Sherrie of 59 years; son, Doug; daughters, Laura, Marcy (Felix), Michelle (Robert); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to SarahCare and Crossroads Hospice for taking such wonderful care of him. Family and friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 P.M. at Redmon Funeral Home, where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown 44685. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
