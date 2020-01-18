|
TOGETHER FOREVER Paul Brewbaker, 67, passed away January 14, 2020. He was born September 25, 1952 and lived all his life in the Green area. Paul spent his early years attending Green Local Schools but graduated from Coventry's Special Education program. He loved his nieces and nephews and they loved their uncle Paul. He was a member of the Greensburg Church of God, church meant so much to him. Paul was preceded in death by his father, George in November and mother, Wilma in December. He is survived by his brothers, George (Loretta) and Ronald (Carole Jean); sisters, Georgia (Samuel) Moses and Karen (Robert) Kerr; nieces and nephews, Stacie Jovanovic, Kelli Fisher, Roy Brewbaker, Jessica Jones, Justin Brewbaker, Tom Rathbun, Jeremy Rathbun and Steve Moses; 11 great nieces and nephews; childhood best friend, Michael; as well as many other loving family and friends. Paul's smile, laughter and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service will be held at 5 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Dave Cross officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 3:30 until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Paul's name to Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Rd., N. Canton, Ohio 44720. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 18, 2020