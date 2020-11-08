Paul E. McGhee, age 68, of Akron passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on January 22, 1952 to the late Edward and Evelyn Hollingshead McGhee. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Jon. Paul will be greatly missed by his wife of 19 years, Lorita; daughters, Kim (Ray) Goosby and Laura (Phil) Riddle; step-daughter, Susan Frutschy; granddaughters, Piper, Eliza, Mikayla and Samantha; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Mary), Ron (Vickie) and Don (Karen); sister, Terri; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was a hard-loving man, who loved music, dancing, riding his motorcycle, and helping others. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and spending time with family. Per Paul's wishes, cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2021 at Sand Run Metro Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to the Summit County Metro Parks Tree Fund. To leave a message for Paul's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
