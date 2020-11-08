1/1
Paul E. McGhee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. McGhee, age 68, of Akron passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on January 22, 1952 to the late Edward and Evelyn Hollingshead McGhee. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Jon. Paul will be greatly missed by his wife of 19 years, Lorita; daughters, Kim (Ray) Goosby and Laura (Phil) Riddle; step-daughter, Susan Frutschy; granddaughters, Piper, Eliza, Mikayla and Samantha; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Mary), Ron (Vickie) and Don (Karen); sister, Terri; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was a hard-loving man, who loved music, dancing, riding his motorcycle, and helping others. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and spending time with family. Per Paul's wishes, cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2021 at Sand Run Metro Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to the Summit County Metro Parks Tree Fund. To leave a message for Paul's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
Sand Run Metro Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved