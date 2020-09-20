Paul E. Price Jr., 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Akron on May 21, 1959 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a Biomedical Equipment Maintenance Specialist for 8 1/2 years and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and received numerous commendations. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Emma Price Sr. Paul is survived by his children, Kirsten, Emily, Amanda and Meili (Adam) and Hanlei; brothers, Fred (Pam) and Terry (Theresa); along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 24th at 12:30 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Gary Chaplin officiating. Inurnment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Paul's family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to BACM-Barberton Area Community Ministries, 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 or the Barberton Salvation Army, 560 Wooster Rd., W., Barberton 44203.