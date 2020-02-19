|
TOGETHER AGAIN DOYLESTOWN -- Paul Elsworth Stufflebeam was on this Earth from October 20, 1925 until God called him home on February 17, 2020. A resident of Doylestown since 1952, he was a veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Navy. Paul retired from P.P.G. Co. after 37 years of service and was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Doylestown American Legion Post #407 for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Myrtle Stufflebeam; loving wife, Marie in 2019, and ten brothers and sisters. Paul is survived by his daughter, Karen (Larry) Ketler; son, Patrick (Tanya) Stufflebeam; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their help and devotion. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the family. Internment and military honors will take place at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice at Home, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020