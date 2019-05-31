Paul Edward Berger



SALEM -- Paul Edward Berger, age 87 died at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. He was born September 11, 1931 in Salem the son of the late Lester and Maude (Keneske) Berger.



Paul and his future wife, Marlene were 1950 graduates of Salem High School. He then joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Valley Forge during the Korean War.



Paul studied commercial art and graduated from The Applied Art Academy in Akron. He worked for many years in the advertising department of Goodyear Tire Co. and finished his career at Hitchcock Fleming & Associates.



Survivors include his wife, Marlene (Brown) Berger whom he married July 11, 1953; two sons, Jamie (Marina) Berger of Salem and Keith (Jane Lasse) Berger of Uniontown; two daughters, Sherry (Robert) Soules of Salem and Leslie



(Donald) McAbier of Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren, 16 great -grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and a great-great-granddaughter due in October.



Besides his parents, two brothers, Thomas and James Berger also preceded him in death.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem with Deacon John Terranova officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To view Paul's obituary or to send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019