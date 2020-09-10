1/
Paul Edward Kurrle
WADSWORTH -- Long time Wadsworth resident Paul Edward Kurrle died peacefully at Liberty Residence on August 31, 2020, at age 94. Paul was born and raised in Bronxville, New York, the son of Paul J. and Anna D. Kurrle; after high school Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as an artilleryman during WWII in Italy; Paul then attended college in New York and obtained a degree in mechanical engineering; he was a B&W retiree his favorite pastimes were reading and model trains; Paul had no close relatives; many thanks to Cathy Rowan for looking after Paul's needs during this declining year. In accordance with Paul's instructions there will be no funeral, and his remains will be installed at Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum in Greenburgh, Westchester County, New York. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
