Paul Edward Johnson, 90, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, went to his forever home early in the morning on November 6, 2020 with his wife, Betty by his side. Son, Paul David of Ohio, and daughters, Laurie and Teri of Minnesota, survive him. He also leaves behind five granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren. Although a Navy, veteran of the Korean War, Paul is best remembered for his dedication and involvement in the Springfield Township, Ohio sports program. He was also an enthusiastic referee and umpire in the local area. His claim to fame was that he called a foul on LeBron James during LeBron's high school career in Ohio. Paul also was the owner and founder of Chicken Chalet, a pizza and chicken restaurant formerly in Ohio that probably gave away more food than it sold. Paul never met a stranger that taught his children that it is definitely important to allow for time to play every day. In the end, however, he realized that family is the only thing that matters. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Laurie Recob for continuing care of Betty. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
, Eden Prairie Chapel, 952-975-0400, 7625 Mitchell Rd. (1 block N. of Hwy. 5)