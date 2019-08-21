Home

Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Paul F. Rosenbaum

Paul F. Rosenbaum Obituary
Paul F. Rosenbaum Paul F. Rosenbaum, 85, died August 16, 2019. Born in Orrville, he was a graduate of the University of Miami and proud U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marsha; sister- in-law, Barbara Biasella; brother, Carl Rosenbaum; nephews, Ronald and William Rosenbaum; nieces, Denise Rosenbaum, Elizabeth Bussard, Arlette Haberly and Jane Zickefoose. At his request, private graveside services will be held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
