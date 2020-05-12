Paul Frederick Schaefer, age 95, of Randolph passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio. He had a stroke and brain bleed on Monday and passed away peacefully the next day. Paul was proud of his Navy years in World War II. He retired from Teledyne after 30 plus years. He was always a full time farmer and gardener. His gardening talents were admired by friends and family. His smile and laughter was contagious. He enjoyed being a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish in Suffield, where he belonged to the Catholic War Vets, and Knights of Columbus. He was born the youngest of 11 to Leo and Lena Schaefer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elsie (Schaber) Schaefer in 2010. Together they had 9 children, and Paul is survived by, Paula (Greg) Chrobak, Pat (Gary) Jindra, Karen (Gary) Adelman, Kenny (Nancy) Schaefer, Steve (Jeanie) Schaefer, and Jim (Tracy) Schaefer. Paul was also preceded in death by his son, Don Schaefer and daughters, Ruth Hicks and Janet Stapin. Other surviving family member include his sister: Cecelia Schaefer Boyle; his son-in-law, Dave Hicks; daughter-in-law, Linda Schaefer; 16 grandchildren: Alicia (Sam) Cunningham, Ian Chrobak, Dan (Taylor) Adelman, Keith (Megan) Adelman, Christina Jindra, Emily Schaefer, Allie (Ace) Colantuoni, Jack Schaefer, Avery Schaefer, Ryan Stapin, Rachel Stapin, Skylar Schaefer, Riley Schaefer, Gina (AJ) Miller, Machelle (Manny) Muniz, Melissa Jindra; as well as his 6 great-grandchildren: Collins and Harper Cunningham, Alan, Heather, and Lucus Miller, and Isabella Muniz. Paul is also survived by the second love of his life, Ann Snyder. The times they shared made Paul feel like the luckiest man alive. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at University Hospitals for their compassion and personal concern for our family. Regretfully, because of the Covid-19 virus, services were limited to the immediate family. He was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 1055 Honor Guard and the Catholic War Vets. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. Paul's service may be viewed at youtube.com Paul Schaefer's Indoor Farewell, youtube.com Paul Schaefer's Outdoor Farewell, or the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home Facebook Page. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.