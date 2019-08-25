|
Paul G. Nutter NORTON -- On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Paul G. Nutter shed the cloak of dementia that had covered him for the past several years and walked into the light of heaven to share his life with his loved ones and those who have gone before him. He was surrounded by his Loving family and fought a courageous battle against this disease. Paul was born December 29, 1948. He attended St. Bernard's School, Buchtel High School, Akron University, and attained his Paramedic status at St. Thomas. He served with the Marines in Vietnam. Later he retired from the Navy Reserves after serving in Iraqi Freedom with the 3rd Battalion 25th Marines (3/25) as a Navy Corpsman attached to the Marines. He worked at B.F. Goodrich for 19 years, Stark/Summit Ambulance, Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital, Barberton Hospital, and St. Thomas. He volunteered 17 years at Norton Fire/EMS and briefly at Doylestown Fire/EMS. His compassion to serve was honored by many. Paul made this world a better place. Mathew 25:21 "well done good and faithful servant. Come and share your Master's happiness." In his spare time, he enjoyed his cook outs, 60's music, his motorcycles, sports cars, spending time with friends and family, watching football (preferably, the Bengals), baseball (Cleveland Indians), and vacationing at Virginia Beach. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Donald Nutter; father-in-law, Walter Nolan and brother-in-law, Robert Nolan. He sadly leaves behind his loving, dedicated wife and biggest advocate, Frances Nutter; daughter, Malissa (Jason); son, Paul Brian (Tawnya); and his grandchildren that he loved so very much, Rylie, Jacob, Tatum, Corey and Kegan. He also leaves behind his brother, Marcc (Pam); mother-in-law, Selecta; sister-in-law, Sharon (Greg); nieces, nephews, many cousins, and many friends he made through his travels. He took with him a piece of all our hearts, but left us with a lifetime of loving memories. A special thank you goes out to everyone who graciously gave their time to help take care of Paul, especially the staff at Barberton Adult Day Care, Dr. Pluskota and his staff, the VA, Norton EMS and his son, Paul Brian. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Road, Wadsworth, OH on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 12:30 PM with Pastor Robin Hart officiating. Friends may call on the family that same morning from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the church. Inurnment and full military honors for Paul, will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to one of the following: Return to Home, 1115 Wooster Rd. W. Barberton, OH 44203, or Disabled America Veterans (www.dav.org). Don't cry because he is gone, but smile because he was here. Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared with Paul's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019