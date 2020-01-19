|
|
The heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes. -Shakespeare Paul George passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. Paul graduated from Akron Garfield High School where he was on the swim team. He then earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Akron. Following school, he spent more than three decades as an engineer at P&G. Paul's passion was mentoring and inspiring students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. He also worked to help fellow mentors develop skills to effectively engage with students. In addition to working with his Lakota Robotics team, Paul was a dedicated and valued volunteer for the FIRST organization for twenty-five years, serving in at least ten different roles. Paul's service was recognized in a variety of ways, the most prestigious being with the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award at the Queen City Regional in 2013 and the 2015 FIRST Robotics Competition Volunteer of the Year Award at the FIRST Championship. An avid bowler, Paul was secretary/treasurer of many leagues for nearly twenty years. He had two perfect 300 games to his credit. Paul also enjoyed chess, tennis, softball, card games, and woodworking. Paul was predeceased by his father, George Paul George. He is survived by his mother, (Barbara A. George); siblings and their spouses, (Victoria Lund, Katherine and Lance Costanzo, Thomas and Sarah George, and Elaine and Delvin Pickett); nieces, nephews and their spouses, his bowling tribe, and his FIRST community. Paul was forever a gracious professional, and his generous spirit will endure in all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S Union St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends for 1 hour prior. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you contribute to Lakota Robotics Team 1038 (lakotarobotics.com/donate/), Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (annunciationakron.org), or The (cancer.org/involved/donate) in memory of Paul.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020