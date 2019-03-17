Paul H.



Crawford Jr.



Paul H. Crawford Jr. (Sonny), born July 14, 1933, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 6, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Blanche Crawford; and sisters, Delores and Carol Ann. He served in the USAF from 1952 - 1956. He then began working at O'Neils Departments Store in the furniture and display department. After retirement, he worked several years for Ohio Tux.



He is survived by his special cousins, Duane (Sue) Crawford, of Cuyahoga Falls, Jan (Ray) Ross, and Donna (Ken) Handschumacher of Florida. Also friends at the Stow-Kent Gardens Apartment building where he lived for many years. We wish to thank the staff at Continuing Health Care of Cuyahoga Falls, and Crossroads Hospice, for their wonderful care these last few months.



Per his request, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. His inurnment will be held at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary