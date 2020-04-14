Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Paul H. Palmer, 85, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late James and Elizabeth Palmer. Paul retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and was a member/deacon of Deaf Outreach Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth Palmer; and brother, George Palmer. Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rena; daughters, Wendy (David) Boyd, Sandy Palmer and Lindy Mlady; and grandchildren, Kendra Boyd, Tyler Palmer, Hunter, Victoria and Taylor Mlady. He loved God, his family and friends, pheasants, Cadillacs, Firestone and Cleveland sports teams. Known for a firm handshake and tendency to tease, Luap Remlap will be remembered with love, and live forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association. Condolences and memories can be shared with Paul's family at the funeral home website.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
